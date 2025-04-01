All is well with the Los Angeles Dodgers to start the 2025 season, as the defending World Series Champions are off to a blazing 6-0 start to the year and already have the best record in Major League Baseball. They have jumped out to that flaming start despite getting just three games out of star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Freeman's injury is a bit of a freak accident, as he re-injured himself getting into the shower. Regardless, the ailment is not expected to keep the World Series MVP out for very long and he could be back in the lineup by Wednesday night.

Around the major leagues, the biggest storyline has to be the new “torpedo bats” that have allowed the New York Yankees to hit homers off of, well, just about anybody. Despite the success of the new bats, Freeman isn't planning on making the switch and backing the analytics anytime soon, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“I’ve swung the same bat for 16 years,” Freeman said, per Ardaya.

This news comes as absolutely no surprise considering the success that Freeman has had with a traditional bat during his career. He is one of the best players and hitters of this generation and will undoubtedly be in the Hall of Fame when his career comes to an end.

Freeman absolutely dominated the World Series against the Yankees last season, crushing a home run in four of the five games and tallying 12 RBIs. His walk-off blast in Game 1 will be remembered in Los Angeles forever and is a big reason why he instantly became a Dodgers legend.

Even in a small sample size this season, Freeman has had a strong start to the 2025 campaign with the traditional bat. In three games and 12 at-bats, he has recorded three hits and all of them have gone for extra bases. Two of those hits have been home runs, and the former Braves star is already up to four RBIs. When he gets back into the lineup, expect the veteran to continue crushing it at the plate.