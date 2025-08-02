The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a swift change on the mound involving Dustin May. Now Emmet Sheehan rises as the latest pivotal update — involving his rotation spot.

Sheehan's role looked to be in jeopardy with Blake Snell now off the injured list. Dodgers insider for the Orange County Register Bill Plunkett shared an update involving Sheehan's roster fate Saturday.

“Emmet Sheehan has a spot in the Dodgers 6-man starting rotation going forward,” Plunkett said.

Sheehan won't be left out of the cold for the rotation. Nor will he become demoted to relief status for Dave Roberts and L.A.

When will Dodgers turn to Emmet Sheehan again?

The insider then rolled out what the lineup will look like for the remainder of the week.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts Sunday, followed by Tyler Glasnow Monday. Then Sheehan starts on the hill Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani throws on Wednesday then it's off to Clayton Kershaw and Snell — the latter starting on Thursday.

But Sheehan will make his way back on the hill in the next three days. It'll mark his first time on the mound since July 30.

Sheehan threw in 3.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out five batters and surrendered one hit. However, he took the 5-2 loss to Cincy. He surrendered a triple to Spencer Steer who blasted Sheehan's 95 mph four-seam fastball.

Sheehan faced rotation role concerns before in 2025. Roberts delayed Sheehan's return to the majors back on June 28. The right-hander performed rehab work with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. Sheehan was returning from Tommy John surgery — sustaining a UCL tear back in May 2024.

Since that time, Ohtani made his own return to the mound. The perennial All-Star was coming back from a torn ligament in his elbow — delaying his own reappearance at pitcher.

Now Sheehan helps convince Roberts and L.A. to go six-deep on the starter end.