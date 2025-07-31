The Los Angeles Dodgers have been engaged in trade talks for several days now ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While the Dodgers are in great position to make another deep postseason run, some have speculated that the team may look to add to its pitching department amid the slew of injuries they have been dealt.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers did just that in a deal with the Minnesota Twins.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN,” reported MLB insider Jeff Passon of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dodgers and Twins had previously been linked in trade rumors regarding multiple members of Minnesota's pitching staff.

At this point, it's unclear exactly what the Dodgers will be giving up in order to bring in Stewart from Minnesota, but it wouldn't appear likely to be anything that could jeopardize their future prospects.

From the Twins' perspective, Minnesota has been a disappointment this year, sitting well below the .500 mark at this point in the season, so it's easy to see why the team would look to be sellers at this trade deadline instead of buyers.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the Dodgers' pitching department has been obliterated by the injury bug this year, with Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and others each missing significant portions of the season.

It was also only recently that Shohei Ohtani made his debut on the mound for the Dodgers after not having pitched since he was a member of the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels in 2023.

Still, despite the setbacks, the Dodgers are sitting pretty with a record of 63-46 despite a recent loss to the Cincinnati Reds on the road.

Los Angeles will next take the field on Friday evening for the first of a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.