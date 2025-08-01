The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a stunner on MLB Trade Deadline day. They joined in on altering their own roster — by dealing away Dustin May.

The Boston Red Sox completed the major deal Thursday to land May. The right-hander brings two World Series championship rings in tow to Fenway Park. May played an integral role on the hill during the 2020 WS run. But missed the entire 2024 run due to surgery on an esophageal tear.

But what led to Dave Roberts and the Dodgers completing the trade? Team insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared info on how the deal came into fruition. Which involved a conversation with L.A.'s general manager.

“Brandon Gomes said the Dodgers had ‘respectful conversations' with Dustin May in recent days and said May’s preference was to be a starter — so the Dodgers were willing to facilitate for the right deal,” Ardaya said.

However, did May wanted out of L.A.? Ardaya cleared the air there.

“Gomes specified that May did not request a trade,” Ardaya said.

Dustin May linked to another potential blockbuster Dodgers deal

Boston boosts its mound lineup as the Red Sox make their push for a postseason spot. May is currently 6-7 as a starter with a 4.85 ERA.

The American League franchise, however, likely overheard a significant rival trying to swoop May up.

The New York Yankees rose as a rumored front runner to attempt a trade deal for May. The same Yankees who fell to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Former Dodger Alex Cora helps facilitate the move to bring in the veteran pitcher. May's departure comes during a transitional time to on the mound.

Shohei Ohtani re-emerged as a starting pitcher for L.A. Ohtani has flamed 15 strikeouts in his last five games. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains the leading stats leader. Clayton Kershaw also continues to hang around the roster — including breaking into the 3,000-strikeout club.