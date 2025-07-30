While the 2025 MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, it looks like the Los Angeles Dodgers are about to receive some major upgrades without so much as surrendering a single asset.

That's right, with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinan already back on the mound and players like Blake Snell and Max Muncy rapidly approaching returns of their own at the top of August, the Dodgers could rapidly see their starting lineup take a major stride forward, with the ripples of those developments spreading down throughout the entire roster.

And yet, while he is the furthest away from a return, even Japanese rookie phenom Roki Sasaki has earned some positive updates from Dave Roberts, with the head coach noting that he's progressing nicely on his path towards returning to the mound.

“Roki Sasaki is expected to face hitters for the first time since getting hurt sometime this weekend ,” Roberts said via the LA Times' Jack Harris.

One of the hottest prospects to come out of Japan since his teammate Shohei Ohtani, Sasaki struggled early on during his initial run in a blue and white jersey, recording a 1-1 record over eight starts while recording a 4.72 ERA over just 34.1 innings pitched. While Sasaki did flash some of the brilliance that made him an incredibly hot free agent target during the offseason, with seemingly every contender pitching a bright future for the cost-controlled prospect, he was remarkably inconsistent and led some to wonder if he should remain in the starting lineup, or if a stint in AAA could instead help him get his sea legs statside.

And yet, even as the Dodgers get more and more healthy on the mound, getting back Sasaki can only make the team better long-term as he could take that sixth starting spot Dave Roberts plans to use moving forward or could piggyback with Ohtani as his designated relief man, which LA will need even if their two-way MVP can go four inning in most starts. Throw that all together, and this news is a major win for the Dodgers.