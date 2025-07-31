Almost all of the news Wednesday in the MLB world revolved around the upcoming MLB trade deadline. This was especially true for a Los Angeles Dodgers ball club that is preparing to buy once again. However, a frightening moment occurred during the Dodgers' game against the Cincinnati Reds, as Shohei Ohtani exited the matchup as a pitcher with an apparent injury, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported.

Rob Friedman shared a video of the moment on X, formerly Twitter.

Ohtani left the game in the 4th inning as LA led 2-1. It remains to be seen if Ohtani is dealing with a serious concern. The hope is that Ohtani was removed strictly for precautionary reasons. The Dodgers will provide an update once it is available.

However, the two-way phenom did remain in the game as the designated hitter, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It goes without saying, but the fact that Ohtani is continuing to hit is a good sign. Still, his pitching exit is concerning nonetheless.

If Shohei Ohtani is forced to miss time as a pitcher — which has yet to be determined — it could impact LA's trade deadline plans. Either way, the Dodgers may end up being fairly aggressive ahead of 6 PM EST on Thursday night (the official trade deadline) as Los Angeles looks to further boost its roster.

Ohtani is in the middle of another spectacular season. The Dodgers superstar entered Wednesday's game hitting .272/.377/.612 to go along with a .989 OPS. He also leads the league with 38 home runs.

Ohtani did not begin pitching once again until later in the season as he was recovering from surgery early in the '25 campaign. Through six games pitched, Ohtani held a 1.50 ERA heading into Wednesday's contest, however.

The Dodgers are at their best when Shohei Ohtani is hitting and pitching.

