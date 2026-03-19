The New York Yankees are currently gearing up for the 2026 MLB season, which is slated to begin in under two weeks. The Yankees are looking to bounce back after an ALDS loss to the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays in the playoffs last year.

There are some big concerns about the Yankees' pitching rotation heading into this season, including Ryan Weathers, who recently had a rough outing during the team's spring training slate.

However, that will evidently not impact his roster spot in the major leagues as the season approaches.

“Ryan Weathers will be in the Yankees' starting rotation, Aaron Boone confirmed,” reported Bryan Hoch of MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone weighed in on the confidence he still has in Weathers despite the tough game.

“He's healthy and the stuff is in line with where it needs to be. I don't put a lot of stock in numbers in spring,” Boone said, per Hoch.

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Weathers was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Yankees earlier this offseason, having begun his career when the San Diego Padres selected him in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, before ultimately being traded to Miami three years later.

Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are both expected to miss the opening chunk of the season with various injuries, meaning the Yankees will be relying heavily on players like Weathers and others to hold down the fort in their absences.

The Yankees are slated to get their 2026 season underway on March 25 with a road series against the San Francisco Giants.