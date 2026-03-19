Washington Wizards star guard Trae Young has been busy over the last year. The four-time All-Star announced that he'd taken a role as an assistant general manager for Oklahoma men's basketball in March 2025, the program he played for as a freshman in the 2017-18 season. He pledged to donate $1 million to the program and help with both high school and transfer portal prospect evaluation, fundraising, and player contract negotiations.

Since then, Young has rehabbed his quad and knee injuries while also uprooting his life. The Atlanta Hawks traded the 27-year-old to the Wizards in January, marking the first time he changed teams since the Hawks drafted him No. 5 overall in 2018. He's only played five games since then due to injury, but he's still been effective for his new squad.

Young is averaging 15.2 points on 59.5% shooting (42.9% 3-point) with 6.2 assists against 2.6 turnovers over 20.8 minutes. The former All-NBA honoree most recently exited with a quad contusion in a 125-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday and won't play against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

On top of that, Young has a new partnership with Sling TV for March Madness as the 2026 NCAA Tournament plays out. The promotion, titled “When Underdogs Win, You Win,” offers fans a 1-Day Sling Pass for $1 if any 12-to-16 seed advances to the Sweet Sixteen in the men's or women's tournament. Fans must buy a 1, 3, or 7-Day Pass between Thursday and Sunday to qualify. No. 12 High Point's 83-82 first-round win over No. 5 Wisconsin is the first major upset this year.

Young is a fitting promotional partner, as he played for No. 10 Oklahoma against No. 7 Rhode Island in the first round of the 2018 tournament. The Sooners lost 83-78 despite the 2018 NCAA scoring champion and assist leader's 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3-point) and seven assists, which ended his collegiate playing career.

Oklahoma was also the first team out of the tournament field this season, its first with Young as an assistant general manager. The Sooners went 8-3 over their final 11 games in an SEC that sent 10 teams to March Madness, but it wasn't enough. The program qualifies as an “underdog” as it has never won a national title and has only won two tournament games since 2018.

Young talked to ClutchPoints about that, his advice for NCAA Tournament players, fellow Wizard and 2012 NCAA champion Anthony Davis, and more on Wednesday.

Trae Young Q&A

Joshua Valdez: So to start off, who's catching your eye in March Madness this year? Any underdogs that can make a run?

Trae Young: Oh, I don't have just one team. There's a couple guys and a couple teams that I'm looking at. I mean, it's a lot of underdogs. But a lot of the good teams are really good, and the underdogs are going to have to come with it to get some upsets for sure.

Note: Young picked High Point, No. 14 North Dakota State, and the No. 13 Miami (OH) women's squad as underdogs that can make the Sweet Sixteen on his Instagram.

Joshua Valdez: Speaking of underdogs, how did your partnership with Sling TV come together?

Trae Young: Yeah, I mean, I think that was kind of part of it. We talked, and I feel like growing up being an underdog and just partnering with Sling and doing this, and especially during March Madness, giving people an opportunity to be more engaged in it, I think it was a no-brainer. So it's really cool.

Joshua Valdez: What do you think is special about the tournament?

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Trae Young: I just think it's like the one-game tournament feel. That's what makes the anticipation for each game super exciting, because the underdogs can win a game on any given night, so you always gotta be tuned in 'cause you want to see the upsets.

Joshua Valdez: Obviously, you played for a year at OU. How have you grown as a player and a person since you were there?

Trae Young: Just understanding that you got to take each moment serious and you never know when you're gonna get that next moment again. Going into college, I thought I was gonna have a few chances at the tournament, but unfortunately I only had one. It sucked only to be able to play one game in the tournament, but just experiencing that March Madness feeling was crazy.

Joshua Valdez: What advice do you have for players in March Madness this year based on your experience?

Trae Young: Never take the moment for granted, be as prepared as you can, and just go out there and have fun. Lead with your best foot forward, not look ahead and not think about what's to come in the future, but just to be present in the moment. ‘Cause you never know when your last game in the tournament could be.

Joshua Valdez: Going back to OU for a second, I know you've been helping them as an assistant GM. How has that been going so far?

Trae Young: Really good, really good. It sucks that we were the first team that didn't make it into the tournament. And I really felt like we should have made it, especially with the way we ended the season and the amount of games we won in this tough schedule. But it's been good. It's unfortunate we didn't get to make it this year, but it's okay. We'll be back.

Joshua Valdez: What have you learned about some of the behind-the-scenes with college basketball, or anything new about the game since you've taken that role?

Trae Young: I mean, these players getting paid. These players nowadays are getting paid. I think that's one thing that's different, and you gotta find the kids that are willing to work. I mean, you want to find the kids that are here for the love of the game more than just the money. That's one of my main things. That's the difference from nowadays when I was in school.

Joshua Valdez: Lastly, you're now on the Wizards with Anthony Davis. Obviously, he was a collegiate star who made it big in the NBA, just like you. He hasn't played with you guys yet, but what's it been like just to be around him?

Trae Young: Yeah, I mean, obviously, he's really cool. AD's been great so far. He has a lot of basketball knowledge and seen a lot in this game, especially at the college level winning a championship as a freshman [at Kentucky], and all the accolades he's won and had over the years. It's definitely good to have a guy in the locker room that you can look at and understand what he's gonna bring each and every night, 'cause you've seen what he's done on TV and in all these years over time.