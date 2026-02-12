The New York Mets signed Bo Bichette to a $126 million contract during the offseason. Bichette will play third base with the Mets — a position he's never previously played in his big league career. With spring training beginning soon, Bichette was asked about his comfortability at the position at the moment.

“I haven’t played any games, so that’s gonna be my biggest hurdle,” Bichette said during a press conference on Thursday. “I’m excited for it, excited to get comfortable there. Excited to play games there.”

It will be an adjustment. Bichette has primarily played shortstop in his career, while also spending some time at second base during the 2025 postseason. Third base will be a new position for him in MLB. He is ready for the challenge, though.

The Mets did not sign Bichette for his defense. New York brought him in because of his impressive offensive ability. Bichette is one of the better all-around hitters in the sport. He holds a .294/.337/.469 slash line for his career. In 2025, he turned in a .311 batting average and .840 OPS to go along with 18 home runs and 44 doubles.

Article Continues Below

So, where will Bichette hit in the Mets' lineup? He is open to “whatever” the team thinks is best.

“There’s a ton of really good players on this team… You can line it up anyway,” Bichette told reporters. “But I’ve hit almost everywhere in my career, so I’m prepared for whatever.”

Bo Bichette will attempt to help the Mets rebound after they missed the postseason during the 2025 campaign.