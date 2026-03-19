The World Baseball Classic remains under scrutiny as Mason Miller’s comments shed light on Team USA’s bullpen decisions in the championship game. Following the 3–2 loss to Venezuela, focus has shifted to Mark DeRosa's choice not to use Miller in the critical moment.

Team USA fell Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic final at loanDepot Park in Miami. In the top of the ninth, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, Eugenio Suarez ripped a go-ahead RBI double to give Venezuela a late lead—ultimately the decisive run. Despite having one of the most dominant arms available, the bullpen never turned to Miller in the game’s final moments.

Miller, representing the San Diego Padres, had been nearly untouchable earlier in the tournament. However, prearranged usage limits had a major impact on bullpen decisions during the championship.

Those restrictions stemmed from agreements between Team USA and the Padres, limiting Miller’s availability across multiple appearances. As a result, DeRosa’s decision aligned with those constraints rather than in-game urgency.

97.3 The Fan shared Miller’s explanation on X, formerly Twitter, providing direct insight into why he did not pitch in the final.

“Mason Miller addressed not pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic final against Venezuela.”

Mason Miller is asked about not pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Final against Venezuela: pic.twitter.com/ambeXlA8If — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 19, 2026

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“I wasn’t expecting to be available, honestly. We went into it knowing we didn’t want to push it too far. I pitched in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and we said we’d cross that bridge if we got there.”

When asked about his availability for the championship game, Miller shared his opinion.

“I was grateful to be available within those limits, but not getting the chance to pitch was a little disappointing.”

The remarks from the Padres' flamethrowing closer clarify the reality behind Team USA’s bullpen structure. While fans questioned DeRosa’s decision, internal agreements heavily influenced how pitchers were deployed.

Ultimately, the World Baseball Classic continues to highlight the balance between competition and player protection, as well as the preservation of the event’s competitive integrity. Miller’s absence in the championship remains a defining storyline.