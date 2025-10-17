The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLCS, earning a 3-1 victory. LA now holds a 3-0 series lead heading into Friday night's Game 4 at Dodger Stadium. It's safe to say the Dodgers are in the driver's seat, but Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin is not giving up hope.

“We've done some amazing things this year. Most wins in Brewers' history,” Durbin said after Game 3, via Scott Grodsky. “So if anyone can do it, we can. That's kind of what I look at, I look at what we've already done. And that gives us confidence moving forward I think.”

Erasing a 3-0 deficit won't be an easy task. Perhaps the Brewers will watch highlights from the 2004 ALCS — when the Boston Red Sox pulled off a come-from-behind series victory after initially trailing the New York Yankees in the series 0-3.

Outfielder Christian Yelich echoed a fairly similar sentiment to Durbin, acknowledging the team's challenging current situation but also refusing to give up hope.

“We're in a big hole,” Yelich said, via Grodsky. “You have to break it down into little goals. Our goal right now should be to get the series back to Milwaukee. And then worry about the rest later. You can't look at it as we gotta win four in a row. Like, obviously we do, but can't win four before you win one or before you win two. So, the goal should be to get the series back to Milwaukee.”

Durbin, Yelich and the Brewers will look to bounce back and take care of business in Friday's pivotal road clash. First pitch is scheduled for 8:38 PM EST.