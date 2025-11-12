The Milwaukee Brewers have built a culture of consistency, and their leader just made history. Manager Pat Murphy was named NL Manager of the Year for the second straight season, capturing 27 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America after guiding the Brewers to a 97-win campaign — the best record in Major League Baseball.

The organization took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account to celebrate the achievement with a simple but fitting message.

“He’s going BACK TO BACK.

Congrats to Pat Murphy on his second straight NL Manager of the Year Award.”

Murphy is the first National League skipper to win the award in consecutive seasons since Bobby Cox accomplished the feat with the Atlanta Braves in 2004 and 2005. He’s also the first manager in MLB history to earn the honor in each of his first two full seasons.

The Brewers’ 97-win season was fueled by elite pitching, airtight defense, and Murphy’s trademark accountability. Milwaukee went 29-4 during a dominant summer stretch that flipped the NL Central race, overtaking the Chicago Cubs to capture their third straight division title, highlighted by a franchise-record 14-game winning streak.

The second year skipper's journey adds to the story. Once Milwaukee’s bench coach under Craig Counsell, he took over in November of 2023 and has since turned a small-market roster into a perennial powerhouse built on discipline and belief.

For the Brewers, this award is more than recognition — it’s validation. In a league dominated by payroll giants, Milwaukee keeps finding ways to win big, proving that structure, leadership, and belief can consistently overcome financial disadvantages.