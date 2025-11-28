The Milwaukee Brewers recently inked Brandon Woodruff to a one-year deal, leaving speculation about what might happen with other players. Specifically, Freddy Peralta's future is uncertain, and there are some Brewers payroll concerns. Because of this, it could cause a Brewers trade of Peralta down the line before he hits free agency, according to a report originally posted by the New York Times.

The rumors are swirling, and Milwaukee may have to make some roster moves to accommodate new players. The report, from within the organization, was communicated to the Times about potential concerns with signing long-term contracts for Peralta. The Brewers could have a payroll that rounds out to near $133 million in the upcoming season, according to Cot's Baseball Contacts.

This figure is incredibly close to the figure they had in 2025, and means they will need to calculate what contracts they could afford. For now, the Brewers' ownership might explore a Peralta trade, if only to escape the large contract they might have to give him. For context, Milwaukee does not normally give large contracts to its starting pitchers. The last time the Brewers gave a max contract to a starting pitcher came back in 2014, when they signed Matt Garza to a four-year deal.

Since then, the Brewers have allowed high-quality starting pitchers like C.C. Sabathia, as well as Eric Lauer and Colin Rea, to walk away via free agency. Likewise, they traded Corbin Burnes away. Their past history over the last decade indicates that they are unlikely to extend either Peralta or Woodruff to long-term contracts.

Peralta will become a free agent following the 2026 season, and the Brewers are reportedly listening to offers for him. His $8-million salary could appeal to other teams. If the Brewers don't explore a trade of their ace, they might turn to their bullpen. Trevor Megill and Nick Mears might be on the table, and both are expected to make approximately $6 million combined through arbitration. For now, the Brewers will field offers and make the best decision for the team as they attempt to run it back after winning 97 games in 2025.