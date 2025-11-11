The Boston Red Sox have once again become part of the MLB offseason conversation, as new MLB rumors have linked the club to Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta. During MLB Network’s coverage of the General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas, insider Jon Morosi named Boston as a team to watch if the Brewers were to explore a major trade this winter.

The MLB Network shared Morosi’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he discussed the Red Sox outlook and how adding another front-line starter could elevate their rotation to contender status.

“I think [they’re] one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this…”

Freddy Peralta ➡️ Boston?@jonmorosi mentions the Red Sox as an interesting fit for the 2x All-Star if he is moved this offseason. “I think [they're] one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this…” pic.twitter.com/G51iJcIuMY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

Peralta, a 29-year-old right-hander and two-time All-Star, is coming off a career year with the Brewers. He posted a 17–6 record with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings, anchoring a Milwaukee rotation that led the club to an MLB-best 97-65 regular season record in the 2025 regular season. The Brewers reached the NLCS but were ultimately swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who relied on dominant performances from Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow to end Milwaukee’s postseason run.

Despite that postseason disappointment, the Brewers aren’t signaling a full sell-off. Instead, they’re focused on boosting their offense while carefully evaluating trade interest in the right-hander. Moving their ace would certainly reshape Milwaukee’s rotation, but the club still features promising arms like Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, and Tobias Myers.

Trading Peralta could also return young, Major League-ready talent — a formula the organization has successfully used in past retools. Still, Morosi’s comments emphasize how valuable the 29-year-old right handed pitcher's value has become across the league — both for his performance and his team-friendly contract. He remains under club control through 2025 with an $8 million option for 2026, making him one of the best-value starters in baseball.

For Boston, the fit makes perfect sense. The Red Sox finished 89-73 in 2025, earning their first postseason berth since 2021 before falling to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has emphasized that improving the pitching staff remains the organization’s top offseason priority. Pairing a proven ace like Peralta with Garrett Crochet would immediately transform Boston’s rotation into one of the most formidable units in the American League.

A deal of that magnitude would mark a clear turning point for the franchise — signaling a shift from a team on the rise to a legitimate contender.