Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta still has a contract with the team, but that will expire by the end of the 2026 MLB season, which makes him a worthy trade target for teams looking to shore up their rotation heading into the next campaign.

The Brewers have yet to budge on their trade stance on Peralta, but the interest in him seems to be growing.

“The Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros are among the teams in on Peralta, according to people familiar with the Brewers’ discussions,” as reported by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of the Athletic.

The Athletic's report also shared that the New York Mets are keeping an eye on the Peralta sweepstakes. In any case, it is becoming clearer as the offseason deepens that Peralta is such a coveted arm in the trade market.

It makes sense that Peralta is commanding the attention he's been getting. He is coming off his best season in the big leagues, as he recorded a National League-best 17 wins through 33 starts, while posting a 2.70 ERA with a 3.64 FIP. In addition, he finished the 2025 season with a career-best 154 ERA+ and 204 strikeouts — his third season in a row of at least 200 punchouts.

While there is still a chance that the Brewers sign him to an extension, other teams could come up with a hard-to-resist trade package that can boost Milwaukee's farm system.

Peralta, who turned 29 years old in June, signed a five-year contract extension with the Brewers worth $15.5 million in 2020 and will earn $8 million in the 2026 season after Milwaukee picked up its club option on him for that campaign.