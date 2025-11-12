The Milwaukee Brewers made history Tuesday when manager Pat Murphy became the first National League skipper ever to win consecutive NL Manager of the Year awards. True to form, Murphy refused to take personal credit for the milestone, calling it a collective achievement built by everyone who helped shape the club’s success. The honor capped a 97-win season that reinforced the strength of Brewers baseball and cemented the club as one of MLB’s most consistent small-market contenders.

The MLB Network shared Murphy’s humble reaction on its official X account, posting a clip that quickly went viral across baseball circles. In the interview, the veteran manager deflected praise and offered an emotional acknowledgment of the collaborative effort behind the Brewers’ dominance this year.

“It’s a statement for the Milwaukee Brewers… it’s an organization award.”

The tone of the 66-year-old manager reflected exactly what has defined this Brewers team the past two seasons — humility, culture, and cohesion. Under his leadership, Milwaukee has evolved into one of the league’s most disciplined and unified clubs. From ownership to the coaching staff and front office, the Brewers have built a foundation rooted in accountability and teamwork that continues to outlast individual accolades.

The 2025 season showcased the same formula that powered last year’s success. A combination of elite bullpen execution, airtight defense, and a steady belief in fundamentals over flash. Murphy credited his staff and players for buying into that mindset, noting that genuine leadership is earned, not declared.

As the first manager since Kevin Cash and the first in the National League since Bobby Cox to win consecutive NL Manager of the Year honors, Murphy once again showed why the club continues to thrive. By prioritizing team identity over personal legacy, the Brewers skipper has built a culture that reflects his authenticity — grounded, accountable, and relentlessly focused on collective success.

As the offseason begins, the Brewers stand as proof of what shared belief can build — a team that wins the right way and a manager who would rather hand the trophy to his players than hold it himself.