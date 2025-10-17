The Milwaukee Brewers’ magical season has unraveled faster than anyone expected. After being outscored 10–3 through three games in the National League Championship Series, the Brewers now face a 3–0 hole against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers — a deficit that’s proven nearly impossible to escape in postseason history.

“We’re in a big hole,” said Christian Yelich after Thursday’s 3–1 loss. “Our goal right now should be to get the series back to Milwaukee and worry about the rest later. We can’t look at it as we’ve got to win four in a row. Obviously, we do — but we can’t win four without winning one.”

Yelich’s words hit a team searching for answers. The Brewers have scored just three total runs in 27 innings, batting an anemic .101 with only nine hits — the fewest through the first three games of a playoff series since the 1906 White Sox. It’s a jarring collapse for a club that prided itself on timely hitting, elite defense, and pitching depth throughout a 97-win season.

Brewers face an improbable feat as they look to make an NLCS comeback

The Dodgers, meanwhile, look untouchable. Behind dominant outings from Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles has suffocated Milwaukee’s offense while showcasing highlight-reel defense. In Game 3, Max Muncy made a game-saving play at third, and Mookie Betts capped it with a Jeter-esque jump throw to first — the kind of plays that define October runs.

What’s more striking, though, is the contrast between how these teams were built. The Brewers assembled their roster through scouting, player development, and patience — a small-market success story. The Dodgers? They spent. With one of baseball’s highest payrolls, Los Angeles built a superteam headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Betts, each making more than Milwaukee’s entire infield combined. The talent disparity is glaring, and in this series, it’s been decisive.

Still, Yelich isn’t waving the white flag. Milwaukee’s veteran leader, who hit 29 homers during the regular season, has struggled mightily in the NLCS (1-for-11), but his leadership remains steady. “You just break it down into little goals,” he said. “Get one game, then get it back home. That’s all that matters right now.”

The Brewers will hand the ball to their ace in Game 4, hoping to avoid the sweep and bring the fight back to Wisconsin. It’s a long climb from here — one that would take four straight wins to pull off.

But if Yelich’s tone says anything, Milwaukee isn’t ready to fold. They’ve built too much from the ground up to let this season end quietly.