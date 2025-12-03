The Milwaukee Brewers hope to contend in 2026. As a result, trading one of the better pitchers in baseball may seem like a questionable idea. According to a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Milwaukee believes the team may still be able to contend even if starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is moved.

A source told Rosenthal that Peralta is receiving significant trade interest and the Brewers are “cracking the door open” for talks as a result. The report also suggests that the Brewers believe a strong enough trade return for the pitcher could help the team remain in contention for a National League Central title.

Freddy Peralta has been mentioned as a trade candidate on a consistent basis this offseason. A number of teams make sense as landing destinations. The Boston Red Sox are among the ball clubs that have been mentioned as a possible suitor.

The 2025 campaign saw Peralta earn his second career All-Star selection. The Brewers star also finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting after pitching to a 2.70 ERA while recording 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings on the mound. He made 33 starts — the third consecutive season in which he's started at least 30 games.

Between featuring a Cy Young candidate ceiling and impressive durability, the Brewers could realistically receive a quality return in a trade for Peralta. It's worth noting that he will enter free agency following the 2026 season, meaning he may be a one-year rental for any team that trades for him this offseason.

Brewers fans would likely prefer to see Milwaukee offer him a long-term contract extension. Peralta could be the ace of the future in that scenario. The small-market Brewers often think about the future and building prospect capital as opposed to retaining superstars, though.

A trade is a possibility, but nothing is guaranteed at the moment.