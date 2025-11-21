The Milwaukee Brewers enter the offseason with plenty of decisions to make. When it comes to bringing back an underrated batter, the Brewers opted in.

Milwaukee has signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers to a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration, the team announced. He will make $2.7 million, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Bauers has been with the Brewers for the past two seasons. Over the 85 game he played in the 2025 campaign, he hit .235 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs and eight stolen bases. His .353 on base percentage ranked sixth on the team.

The first baseman/outfielder made some extra noise in Milwaukee's NLDS win over the Chicago Cubs. He hit .500 and a home run with two runs scored. Overall, it's clear Bauers has made a strong impact on the Brewers during his run with the team. Throughout his 201 games total with the franchise, he has hit .212 with a .305 on base percentage, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Milwaukee also appreciates the versatility Bauers brings to the diamond. His ability to play both first base and either corner outfield spot allows manager Pat Murphy to be more flexible with his lineups. But maybe with Rhys Hoskins a free agent, Bauers gets more of an opportunity to earn the full-time first base position.

That decision will be figured out in spring training. For now, the Brewers are just happy to have Bauers officially back for at least one more season. It's one less worry to think about as Milwaukee shapes their potentially new-look 2026 roster.