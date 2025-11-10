The Milwaukee Brewers ended the 2025 regular season with the best record in baseball. Despite the sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee is hoping to run it back with another great summer. Freddy Peralta trade rumors swirled all season long, but the Brewers are not looking to trade their ace, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Despite the rumors and speculation, the Brewers are planning to keep him, knowing that at $8 million, he’s an absolute steal making 33 starts and striking out 200 batters, and they need him if they’re going to run it back again,” Nightengale reported.

The Brewers have made themselves contenders by trading away some of their best players just before free agency. Both the Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams trade packages helped them get to 97 wins and beat the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS in 2025. But at some point, they have to buy in on the talent they have already developed.

The Brewers already declined the mutual option on Brandon Woodruff, sending one of their long-time starters to free agency. They did offer him the qualifying offer, so he could be around for one more ride in Milwaukee. But if he leaves, Peralta will have a big task on hand.

The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros are among the teams that should be calling on Peralta. This news could send those teams to the free agency pool, where Woodruff and Framber Valdez await. The Brewers are going for it again, which makes sense after winning their first playoff series since 2018.

The Brewers likely will not be in the race for the highest-priced free agents. Do not expect Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker to be calling American Family Field home next season. But they have a stacked prospect pool and are keeping their ace for a title run in 2026.