The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers have both made the playoffs the past two seasons. In turn, their managers have taken home plenty of hardware.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was named the American League Manager of the Year in 2025 while Pat Murphy of the Brewers took home the NL award. It was a repeat of 2024 as both managers have now gone back-to-back. They joined an exclusive group of managers to do so that includes Bobby Cox and Kevin Cash, via MLB Stats.

The Guardians limped into the All-Star Break with a 46-49 record. However, in the second half, they went on a 42-25 run that earned them the NL Central crown. Cleveland was ousted in the Wild Card Round 2-1, but the fact they made it at all was a testament to their heart. While gambling allegations have put a dark cloud over the organization, Vogt's leadership at least has the team winning on the diamond.

Speaking of winning, the Brewers did plenty of that in 2025. Their 97-65 record was the best in all of baseball and earned Milwaukee the NL Central title for the fourth year in a row. The Brewers did get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Championship Series. But for a team in one of the smallest markets in baseball, Murphy has the Brewers playing like one of the best teams in the league.

Ultimately, both the Guardians and Brewers will be looking to go a bit further come 2026. But they can at least be confident they have found their leaders in Vogt and Murphy respectively.