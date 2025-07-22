As teams around the league approach the 100-game mark of the 2025 season, the Minnesota Twins found themselves in the national spotlight Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers — and not just for their performance on the field. When Carlos Correa stepped up to bat at Chavez Ravine, the atmosphere turned sharply hostile. Dodgers fans erupted into loud, synchronized chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” — a pointed reminder of the Houston Astros cheating scandal in 2017 that continues to shadow the veteran shortstop.

The moment quickly caught fire online. Jomboy Media posted the footage on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the intensity of the reaction.

“Carlos Correa is greeted with VERY loud chants of ‘CHEATER! CHEATER!’ at Dodger Stadium”

The chant stems from Correa’s infamous role in the Astros cheating scandal, which still looms large over the 2017 World Series. Back then, Correa starred for Houston as they defeated Los Angeles in a controversial seven-game series. An MLB investigation later confirmed the Astros had used an illegal sign-stealing system involving cameras and trash can signals to gain a competitive advantage.

Correa — who was never suspended but remained vocal in defending the Astros at the time— has become a lasting symbol of that scandal, especially in L.A. Now four years into his tenure with the Twins, the 30-year-old continues to face harsh treatment every time he returns to Dodger Stadium.

On Monday, with the Twins trailing early, Correa batted in the second inning against Shohei Ohtani. The jeers grew louder as he struck out looking, capping an at-bat that Dodgers fans clearly savored. That moment was as much about history as it was baseball.

Despite his history, the veteran shortstop has found success in the Twin Cities. He’s posted a .289 batting average and .809 OPS over his past two seasons with the club, though the team has struggled to stay consistent in 2025. Still, every time Correa returns to face the Dodgers, the reminders of 2017 come roaring back.

The crowd’s hostility isn’t new. During a prior visit, former Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw at Correa and mocked him with a pout — a moment immortalized in memes. Monday’s chants simply reinforce how unforgiven the Astros' actions remain in L.A., even years later.

Whether you view the chant as justified or excessive, it proves one thing. The wounds from the Astros cheating scandal are still fresh in the minds of many, and at Dodger Stadium, they’re never far from the surface.

