Ask any fan about who the greatest player is in the history of the Orlando Magic. The answer usually only boils down to four players: Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, and Dwight Howard.

While he is still quite far from those legendary names, Desmond Bane is slowly making his mark in Orlando.

In his first stint with the Magic, Bane has already made game-winners and scoring explosions, silencing critics who thumbed their nose at the team's decision to trade for him in the offseason.

In their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 128-122, at Kia Center on Wednesday, Bane turned in another impressive performance. He tallied a game-high 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, and six assists. He had no turnovers.

According to ESPN Insights, the 27-year-old guard became only the third player in team history to record 35 points, five assists, and zero turnovers in a game after O'Neal and McGrady.

Desmond Bane is the third different player in Magic history with 35 points, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a game 🪄 He joins Tracy McGrady (3 times, last in 2003) and Shaquille O'Neal (1994) 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/AJzQvVvebA — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 12, 2026

Not bad at all for someone who is just in his first run in Orlando.

The Magic won their fifth straight game and improved to 36-28. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, fell to 40-26.

The Magic dropped their two previous meetings against the Cavaliers.

Many eyebrows were raised when the Magic acquired Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and four unprotected first-round picks. The consensus was that the Magic gave up too much.

Bane, however, has shown his worth. He had a slow start as he was still adjusting to his new squad, but he has since found his groove, showcasing the two-way talent that has made him one of the more dependable players in the NBA.