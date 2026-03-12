The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a few moves in NFL Free Agency. Tampa signed Kenneth Gainwell, for instance, to offer some depth at running back. Alex Anzalone joined from the Detroit Lions to give the Bucs added depth at linebacker, as well. Now, Tampa has solidified its backup quarterback behind Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers have signed quarterback Jake Browning, as reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. He joins after spending the last few seasons backing up Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 29-year-old Browning now joins his third team after going undrafted out of Washington in 2019.

Browning was thrust into the national spotlight in 2023 with the Bengals. He replaced an injured Burrow and played rather well. He ended the 2023 season with nearly 2000 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Unfortunately, Browning was unable to achieve that same success in the last two seasons. He has played another eight games for the Bengals since 2023. However, he threw for less than 1000 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Browning is replacing Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater joined the Buccaneers before the 2025 season and saw some game time after Mayfield injured his shoulder. He played in four games, throwing for 62 yards on eight completed passes. He signed with the Lions this offseason for his second stint with Detroit.

The Buccaneers finished 8-9 in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They lost in Week 18 to the Carolina Panthers, eliminating them from postseason contention. As a result, the Panthers claimed the NFC South title. Tampa will look to regain the division crown in 2026.