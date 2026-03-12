Team Italy completed a stunning run through Pool B of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night, finishing undefeated and leaving manager Francisco Cervelli with a statement that echoed across the international baseball landscape. Italy’s 9–1 victory over Team Mexico at Daikin Park in Houston secured a 4–0 record in pool play and confirmed the Azzurri as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

Italy’s perfect run included one of the most shocking results of the tournament—an 8–6 upset victory over Team USA on Tuesday. The win moved Italy to 3–0 and immediately shifted the pool’s balance of power. The following night, Italy removed any doubt by routing Mexico behind a dominant offensive performance. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino powered the victory with three home runs as Italy clinched first place in pool B of the tournament.

The final standings reflected the unexpected outcome. Italy finished 4–0, followed by the United States at 3–1, Mexico at 2–2, Great Britain at 1–3, and Brazil winless at 0–4. The Italians' victory over Mexico also officially secured the United States a quarterfinal berth as Pool B runner-up.

Following the pool-clinching victory, Cervelli delivered a remark that quickly circulated on social media after Italy topped a group that included traditional powers Team USA and Mexico. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shared the Italian manager’s nonchalant reaction to his country’s success so far in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

“There's another team in the world that can play baseball.”

The quote from Cervelli captured the significance of Italy’s undefeated run. While the roster features many players developed within Major League Baseball systems or with Italian heritage ties, the team entered the tournament as a clear underdog compared to star-filled teams such as the United States, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and others.

Instead, Italy emerged as the top team in Pool B and one of the tournament’s most compelling stories, with Cervelli, a former MLB catcher and World Series champion, guiding a confident and energized squad that produced one of the biggest surprises in World Baseball Classic history.