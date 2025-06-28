Byron Buxton has stamped his name into the MLB record books with a milestone no player before him has achieved. The Minnesota Twins outfielder became the first in league history to steal 100 or more bases while maintaining a career success rate of 90%. The feat is a testament not just to Buxton’s elite speed, but to his exceptional timing, instincts, and base-running IQ.

The milestone was reported by The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman, who shared the achievement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Byron Buxton is 15-for-15 stealing bases this season, raising his career success rate to an even 90%, ” he posted, “Buxton is the only player in MLB history with at least 100 stolen bases and a career success rate of at least 90%.”

The numbers are eye-popping. Buxton has now swiped 108 bases in 120 attempts, good for an even 90.0% success rate—a mark unmatched by any player with at least 100 steals in modern MLB history. Notably, he's a perfect 15-for-15 in 2025, showcasing his continued dominance in this aspect of the game.

For context, base-stealing success rate is a critical modern stat. Anything over 75% is considered efficient. Buxton’s 90% puts him in a category of his own. And while players like Kyle Tucker or Chase Utley have posted great numbers, none have crossed the 100-steal threshold with that level of efficiency.

Buxton’s base-running savvy has long been a strength, but this season, it’s become a calling card. Despite battling injuries earlier in his career, the Twins star remains one of the league’s most dangerous players on the base-paths.

This isn't just a flashy stat. It's historically significant. With caught stealing data only considered reliable post-1951, and Honus Wagner’s pre-modern totals excluded for that reason, Buxton's feat stands uncontested in the modern era.

The MLB stolen base record conversation may still be dominated by legends like Rickey Henderson, but Byron Buxton's name now holds its own in a different category—precision over volume. And as long as his legs stay healthy, there’s no telling how high that stolen base tally will climb.

With the All-Star break approaching, this historic accomplishment puts Buxton squarely back in the national spotlight—and makes him a legitimate storyline in both Twins team narratives and the broader 2025 MLB season.