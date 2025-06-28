Byron Buxton had an impressive moment take place during Friday's matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

Going into the series opener, the Twins were facing the best-performing team in their division. The Tigers have delivered strong performances throughout the first half of the season, making their case to be in playoff contention.

However, Buxton and the Twins had other plans. In the top of the fifth inning, Buxton got a solo shot to left field. His home run gave him his 18th of the season, helping Minnesota take a 2-0 lead.

How Byron Buxton, Twins played against Tigers

Byron Buxton and the Twins proved they can beat the likes of the Tigers, taking a 4-1 victory on the road.

The Twins scored one run in four consecutive innings, going from the fourth frame to the seventh. They did an excellent job at preventing the Tigers from scoring until the eighth inning, which was only one run. Detroit went 6-for-33 in his at-bats, showing how Minnesota excelled on the defensive side of the ball. As for the visitors, they went 6-for-31 in their at-bats, making the most of their chances with the four scores.

The player who got the win on behalf of Minnesota's bullpen was David Festa. He was on the mound for 5.2 innings, striking out six batters while conceding two hits. He also finished with a 5.40 ERA after the game.

As a result, the Twins won their third consecutive game, having taken their last two games against the Seattle Mariners. Minnesota improved to a 40-42 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians and 10.5 games behind the Tigers.

The Twins will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Tigers. The contest will take place on June 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET.