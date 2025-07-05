Despite being three games under .500 and 12 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins might be finally starting to turn things around. The Twins likely won't catch the Tigers, but they are currently holding second place in the Central. They are also only 3.5 games out of the last AL Wild Card. That margin narrowed after the Twins' epic comeback win over the Tampa Bay Rays at home. The 6-5 final score happened after a wild walk-off bunt from Minnesota designated hitter Brooks Lee, which went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after the victory.

WALK-OFF BUNT FOR BROOKS LEE pic.twitter.com/FDTjotYlhq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“WALK-OFF BUNT FOR BROOKS LEE,” posted Talkin' Baseball on their account Saturday.

Lee's walk-off bunt is not the rarest way to win a game in baseball history, as it was the 121st time it has happened since 1914 according to MLB.com and Baseball-Reference. But it was the first time it happened since 2023 when Freddy Fermin did it for the Kansas City Royals. In a season where the Twins have been through plenty of ups and downs, perhaps Lee's walk-off bunt to score center fielder Byron Buxton is the inciting incident for a Twins comeback. If that is the case, then the future should be brighter at Target Field.

Twins looking to get back to postseason after up and down 2024

The AL playoff scene at the moment is a crowded one. If the Twins hope to clinch of the AL Wild Card spots, then they will need to pass the six teams ahead of them in that race. At the moment, the three spots are held by the New York Yankees, the Rays and the Seattle Mariners. Close on their heels are the Boston Red Sox at two games back, as well as both the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels at three games back.

The Twins are starting to heat up at the right time as well. The All-Star Break is fast approaching, so some well-needed rest should help with any minor injury concerns that could pop up. Buxton, the oft-injured center fielder, is finally having another star-making season. Lee is starting to grow into his own at the major league level. The pieces are slowly coming into focus. Will it be enough for Minnesota to return to October following 2024's collapse. If not, then a lot of changes could happen in the Twin Cities this winter.