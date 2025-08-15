The Minnesota Twins suffered another gut-wrenching loss on Thursday night, but it was manager Rocco Baldelli who stole the spotlight. In a dramatic extra-innings finish against the Detroit Tigers, Baldelli was ejected in the 11th inning and made sure everyone at Target Field saw his frustration — kicking dirt over home plate and tossing his cap toward the umpire before walking off.

With the Twins trailing the Tigers 4-3 in the 11th frame, Minnesota had the tying run at second when Ryan Jeffers was called out on a caught-tipped third strike. The plate umpire ruled the pitch clean, but Jeffers and the dugout immediately argued it had hit the dirt first. The dispute led to an explosive ejection of Baldelli — his fourth of the 2025 season.

Jomboy Media posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip that captured the heated exchange and what followed. Baldelli did not hold back during the confrontation.

“Rocco Baldelli told the ump “no f*cking way, you f*cked it up” after the ump ruled that this pitch to Ryan Jeffers didn’t hit the ground

Baldelli tossed his hat on the field before leaving”

The dramatic exit capped a tense game in which the Twins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a home run from Edouard Julien, a sacrifice RBI groundout from Jeffers, and an RBI single by Luke Keaschall. Bailey Ober tossed seven solid innings, allowing three runs (two earned), but Detroit slowly chipped away, tying the game in the sixth before pushing across the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

While replays were inconclusive on whether the strikeout pitch to Jeffers hit the dirt, the call stood — a clear example of the human element influencing a critical moment. Baldelli’s reaction underscored just how razor-thin the margins have been throughout Minnesota’s season.

The 4-3 defeat dropped the Twins to 57-64 on the year, still stuck in fourth place in the AL Central with long-shot playoff odds. Meanwhile, Detroit continues to strengthen its grip on the division lead.

For Baldelli, the public fire could be seen as a message to both his clubhouse and fanbase. In a season full of one-run heartbreaks and extra-inning setbacks for Minnesota, the frustration finally boiled over. And while the ejection won’t change the outcome, it underscores the urgency still pulsing through a team looking to finish with fight.

Minnesota will try to bounce back in Friday’s rematch, with rookie Pierson Ohl set to face Detroit’s Charlie Morton. Whether Baldelli’s emotional moment sparks the roster remains to be seen — but his message was loud and clear.