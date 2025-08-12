Despite being well behind in the playoff race, the Minnesota Twins managed to add some depth to their roster. Reports indicate that the front office agreed to a contract with a former relief pitcher of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Genesis Cabrera, who is 28 years old, is officially signing a minor league deal with the Twins on Tuesday, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune. Cabrera will immediately play for Minnesota's Triple-A affiliate. This season, he has made appearances for the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

“The Twins signed lefty reliever Génesis Cabrera to a minor league deal, the team announced. He will report to Class AAA St. Paul. He made 24 big-league relief appearances this year for the Mets, Cubs, and Pirates (5.79 ERA in 28 innings).”

Cabrera first began his career with the Cardinals in 2019, where he came out of the bullpen until the trade deadline in 2023 and played for the Toronto Blue Jays for a season and a half. He's been all over the place this year, though, as the Twins are the fourth organization he could potentially play for in the 2025 campaign.

Genesis Cabrera is considered a veteran of the sport at this point who could serve as a long reliever for the Twins if they end up calling his number. Cabrera joins Minnesota with a career 4.06 ERA and 1.344 WHIP while totaling 290 strikeouts through 303.2 innings pitched.

The injury woes the Twins are experiencing have only really hit the starting rotation. Pablo Lopez is still on the IL with a shoulder injury, while David Festa and Simeon Woods Richardson are also dealing with injuries of their own. We'll have to wait and see when those three return, as Minnesota would love to have them back on the mound soon.

Travis Adams will start on Tuesday when the Twins take on the New York Yankees. It will be the second contest of a three-game series.