At the end of the 2024 season, the Pohlad family announced they were looking into selling the Minnesota Twins despite owning the franchise for 40 years. However, with September right around the corner and the 2025 MLB season approaching the final stretch, the Pohlad family released a letter regarding the matter on Wednesday.

“Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what's best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities,” the letter stated. “After a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins.”

“To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape – one that demands strong partnership, fresh ideas, and long-term vision – we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share ur family values.”

So, for now, the Pohlad family is not looking to sell the franchise anymore, although they are bringing in other investors to adapt to the current landscape of professional sports.

It was reported previously that the Pohlad family was “seeking at least $1.7 billion” in a sale of the Twins, so it remains to be seen if nobody wanted to pay the price or the Pohlad family simply changed their mind on selling.

Attendance has been down the past few years for the Twins, and although they made the playoffs most recently in 2023, the Twins sold pieces at the trade deadline and thus packed it in this year.

Despite that, the Pohlad family is committed to getting back to a winning organization.

“We see and hear the passion from our partners, the community, and Twins fans. That passion inspires us. This ownership group is committed to building a winning team and culture for this region, one that twins fans are proud to cheer for,” the letter concluded.