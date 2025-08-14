Potential ownership change has been looming over the entire 2025 season for the Minnesota Twins. They sold most of their valuable assets at the trade deadline, which made sense when the team was on the market. While the team flounders to the finish, there has been a change of heart in Minnesota. Twins ownership, led by Joe Pohlad, has changed its mind, which The Athletic's Dan Hayes reports has caught potential buyers by surprise.

“The embattled Pohlad family reversed course on a nearly yearlong effort to sell the Minnesota Twins and declared themselves the right people to keep control of the debt-ridden franchise — a swift pivot in the face of festering fan discontent that sources said left one interested buyer ‘blindsided' as they worked to secure financing for the believed asking price of $1.7 billion,” Hayes reported.

Billionaire Justin Ishbia was rumored to be buying the Twins before he reversed course, buying the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota ownership considered selling the team after that, but decided against it. They are bringing in two minority owners to help pay off debt.

“When that right opportunity comes along, you take it,” Pohlad told The Athletic. “We found this was the best one, the right one for our family. When you find good people to work with, you want to do that. We’ve owned this franchise for 40 years. It’s a really difficult thing to part with. We feel we’re the right people to lead this organization, to own this franchise. With these two new partners, they’re going to add a lot to how we think about this organization both in the short and long term.”

The Twins lost their most recent series to the New York Yankees and head home for a tough set against the Detroit Tigers. After trading much of their roster, the offseason under this ownership will be where the team can improve.