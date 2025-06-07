The Minnesota Twins are getting some good news. Infielder Carlos Correa is back for the club on Saturday, per The Athletic. He will suit up for the team in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Correa has been dealing with a back injury. It has kept him off the field for the last few days.

“Every swing that I slip at the plate I feel my back compensating to stabilize me throughout the motion,” Correa said on Thursday, per MLB.com. “It's just discomfort in my middle back and I don't want to make it worse, where I miss months of the season [just to play] two games. We're taking the smart option of taking these two days [off] so I can go back home and play at home. I'm not going to be slipping at the plate.”

The Twins infielder is playing shortstop against Toronto Saturday. He is also batting third in the lineup, per The Athletic.

This season, Correa is batting at a .241 average for the Twins. He has blasted five home runs and picked up 19 RBIs. In his last appearance on June 3, the infielder posted an RBI in a game against the Athletics.

The Twins are currently in second place in the American League Central. Minnesota is seven games behind Detroit, while holding a 34-29 overall record.

Carlos Correa is a key part of the Twins lineup

Correa has been a key cog in the machine for the Twins. Last season, the shortstop batted .310 with 54 runs batted in. He has played for Minnesota since the 2022 season.

While the infielder has battled back tightness, it hasn't looked too serious.

“He’s got a little bit of tightness, but I think he’s going to be fine for the return home would be my guess,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I don’t want to speculate too much. Not likely he’s going to be in the lineup [Thursday] but, again, I’m not concerned right now with anything long-term at all.”

The Twins are trying to keep up with Detroit in their division. The Tigers have the most wins in baseball this season, and Minnesota needs Correa to keep his strong hitting going.

The Twins and Blue Jays play Saturday at 2:10 Eastern. Toronto comes in with a 34-29 record.