First impressions matter in the NFL. Projected as a first-round pick, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round of the 2025 draft.

Now, three months later, he is showing that he belonged in the top 32 picks. He started Friday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing.

Sanders exited the game in the middle of the third quarter with the Browns up 21-7. The highly anticipated debut helped Cleveland secure its first preseason win. Sander's performance was the night's biggest takeaway.

“My name is Willie, Willie Beamen,” Jamie Foxx said, imitating his character from the film Any Given Sunday, in a video reposted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Hey, he's the real deal. How (do) you all feel now?”

Many blamed Sanders' outgoing personality for turning teams off during the 2025 draft process, ultimately sinking his draft stock. Foxx wants that narrative silenced after his debut.

“All you haters,” Foxx said. “If you hate Shedeur, you hate football!”

Foxx was just one celebrity to voice his support for the Browns quarterback. LeBron James was another, sending a message to Sanders via X.

“That young🤴🏽 looking good out there,” James said. “@ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏽🫡.”

Sanders' performance comes after the Browns made him the fourth-string quarterback on their first unofficial depth chart. Veterans Joe Flacco–the listed starter–and Kenny Pickett, plus fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, stand ahead of him.

Pickett and Gabriel were ruled out against Carolina, both still returning from hamstring injuries. The only other quarterback to receive playing time was recently acquired Tyler Huntley.

With two unproven veterans ahead and another rookie as the third string, the Browns' quarterback debacle will likely continue into the regular season. After his preseason debut, it's hard to see Sanders remaining the fourth string all year.