New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has taken a lot of snaps in training camp this summer. Wilson signed with the team after playing the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, as the team opens their preseason schedule on Saturday, Wilson is once again getting to show what he can do.

“Can confirm Russell Wilson is starting the Giants preseason opener today (Saturday), via source. Expect to see some of the starters out there as well in Buffalo,” Newsday reporter Evan Barnes posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson is getting pushed in training camp for the starting job, by rookie Jaxson Dart. The rookie was one of the team's first round NFL Draft picks this year. Dart has had his share of ups and downs in training camp, including throwing a pick six on his first pass attempt.

The Giants are playing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, in the team's first preseason game.

Russell Wilson is trying to lead Giants to the playoffs

New York struggled through the 2024 season. The Giants won just three games, and ended up parting ways with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones didn't seem too happy in New York.

The Giants addressed their quarterback issue during the offseason, by signing Wilson and drafting Dart. Wilson led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs in 2024, with the help of Justin Fields from time to time. Wilson got beat soundly though in the playoffs, losing to the Baltimore Ravens by a 28-14 score.

Last season in Pittsburgh, Wilson threw for 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Due to an injury, his production was down from the years before. Wilson had his first NFL season with less than 3,000 yards passing in his long career.

The veteran also spent time playing with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014. Time will tell how much playing time he gets Saturday against the Bills, before Giants coaches bring in Dart to see what he can do.

The Giants and Bills play at 1:00 ET Saturday.