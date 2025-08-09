It's only the preseason, but the New England Patriots gave their fans a good number of things to be excited about in their 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders in their exhibition season opener.

Most of the Patriots' starters also got some run in Friday's game, while over two dozen Commanders players sat. Still, New England dominated in the first unofficial game of the Mike Vrabel era.

Here are four players who really stood out in the Patriots' win over the Commanders.

How about taking a kickoff return 100 yards for a touchdown on your first (unofficial) touch of your NFL career? That's what TreVeyon Henderson did on Friday, returning the opening kickoff for six.

TREVEYON HENDERSON 100-YD KICKOFF RETURN TD ON HIS FIRST NFL TOUCH 🔥 (via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/0Lv64I25Oh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2025

That play showed Henderson's elite vision as a ball carrier, something he displayed often in both the running and passing games during his time at Ohio State. It also puts him in contention to be New England's lead kickoff returner when the real season begins thanks to the NFL modifying its kickoff rules again this offseason.

But Henderson's contributions didn't end there. His lone carry went for 18 yards, taking a toss and running quickly to the outside to beat the Commanders' defense at the line of scrimmage before picking up a first down.

In the passing game, Henderson had three receptions for 12 yards. He showed his toughness in one of those plays, breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage after making a catch in the flat before hitting the truck stick on a Commanders defender.

TreVeyon Henderson breaks a tackle at the line of scrimmage and proceeds to lower his shoulder and concuss a Washington defender… this dude was made in a lab. pic.twitter.com/zEpKsZVAOP — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) August 8, 2025

All in all, it was a pretty good day for Henderson, who's continued to impress in training camp. More outings like the one he had on Friday might win him the starting running back job come Week 1.

Efton Chism

In what was a quiet night for the Patriots' wide receivers, undrafted rookie Efton Chism was a standout. Chism had a team-high six receptions for 50 yards.

One of those catches was a touchdown. On a fourth-and-1, Chism was able to come up with a contested catch on a rub route on a pass from Ben Woolridge. After making the grab, Chism fought through the grasp of a Washington defender before running into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.

Later in the game, Chism turned a screen pass into a 20-yard gain as he was able to swiftly navigate through the opposing defense.

Sure, those plays came against the Commanders' third-stringers. But it's momentum for Chism as we enter the second half of training camp, raising his stock after many thought he could steal a roster spot during organized team activities (OTAs).

DJ James

“DJ James always gets around the ball. He's always around the ball.”

That's what James told reporters following a training camp practice in July. The second-year corner brought that quote to fruition on Friday.

Late in the first quarter, James telegraphed Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman's pass to his intended receiver, who was running a button route. The receiver didn't make the best effort to get back to the ball, allowing James to make the heads-up play and pick the floating ball.

DJ James picks it off for the @Patriots! Stream WASvsNE on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XvZ2s922vL — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

James has been a standout in camp with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis each missing time due to injuries. So to see him make a play in a real live game is a positive development.

Will Campbell hasn't had the most impressive training camp, but he showed out in his first (unofficial) NFL game on Friday. Remember that run with Henderson? Campbell helped make it happen. The rookie left tackle got downfield and led the blocking charge for Henderson.

Cool to see Henderson wait for Will Campbell to make his block pic.twitter.com/jduawBYbKv — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 8, 2025

Later on that same drive, Campbell power drove the defender he was blocking well down the field on a run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

Will Campbell finished this block 10 yards downfield lol pic.twitter.com/jPB01ln9cF — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 8, 2025

Now, Campbell might have technically been responsible for the play that led to Drake Maye getting stripped sack. However, we'll give him some leniency as the quarterback should've gotten rid of the ball sooner than he did.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel also liked what he saw from Campbell and Jared Wilson.