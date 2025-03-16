The Minnesota Twins are looking to climb back into the playoffs in 2025 after a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them miss out on the postseason.

That quest isn't getting off to a great start, as starting third baseman Royce Lewis went down with a hamstring injury during Minnesota's spring training clash against the Boston Red Sox, per Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

With 11 days until Opening Day, Royce Lewis exited the Twins’ spring training game with a leg injury. Story here: https://t.co/D7IeUQv0WMpic.twitter.com/W7HN4aZxYh — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lewis pulled up while legging out a ground ball during the second inning and immediately was pulled. The Twins later clarified that it is a left hamstring strain, which puts Lewis' status for Opening Day in 11 days time in serious jeopardy. No timetable for Lewis' return has been officially announced, but given the lingering nature of hamstring injuries it's safe to assume that this could bleed into the season.

Unfortunately, injuries have become somewhat of a theme of Lewis' career so far. He hasn't played in more than 82 games in a single season in any of his previous three seasons and has made just 152 total appearances so far in his career.

If Lewis can stay on the field for an extended period of time, he has shown that he has the talent to be a star in the middle of the Minnesota lineup. In those 152 games, Lewis has crushed 33 home runs and 104 RBIs with an OPS+ of 126.

Last season, Lewis got injured on Opening Day and immediately went on the injured list. He later hurt his adductor, which caused him to miss even more time.

If Lewis can get back from this setback sooner rather than later and then stay healthy, it's reasonable to assume the Twins can improve on that 82-80 record that they notched last season with their star at the hot corner playing just part time. After a season where they finished just four games out of the final wild card spot, Lewis could be the key for Minnesota to crack into the postseason.

