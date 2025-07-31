Carlos Correa is back in Houston! On Thursday, ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, the Astros decided that they wanted to bring back Correa for a reunion as they aim to win another World Series. This was a blockbuster trade, and the rest of the details are still unknown. Houston also traded for Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins right after this trade.

Isaac Peredes is going to miss the rest of the season with a brutal injury. This was something that we knew might happen. Correa confirmed that he will play third base for the Astros, and Jeremy Pena will remain at shortstop. As these trades are getting finalized, Houston is also “aggressively” aiming to get Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres.

There is nothing like the trade deadline in sports.

After the trade, Correa dropped a revelation about the reunion to the Astros.

“I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen.”

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, “the Carlos Correa-to-Houston deal looked dead 24 hours ago. They revisited, bridged a significant financial gap, and Houston, with Isaac Paredes out for the season, welcomes home Correa, who waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal.”

It makes sense for the Astros. Even though Correa will be playing third base, he has shown himself to be such an elite glove that he can play anywhere on the infield.

Carlos Correa says it’s the right time of his career to move to third base: “We were waiting for a shortstop to come in [with Twins] and now that I get to play third base, it will be great for me at this stage of my career,” he told https://t.co/mDPUQE6xQB — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2025

Despite what happened in the past, and his exit from the Astros initially was rough, Correa has meant a lot to that team during their championship runs. Now, his new teammates are happy he is coming.

Correa will get his first chance back in an Astros uniform on the road in Boston as they take on the Red Sox. Hunter Brown is starting for Houston, and the Sox are undecided.