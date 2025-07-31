The Chicago Cubs have made their big MLB trade deadline acquisition. They picked up Kyle Tucker in the offseason, making this an important deadline for them ahead of his free agency. The Cubs picked up Twins utility infielder Willi Castro ahead of the deadline, filling out their infield depth.

“Willi Castro to Cubs for prospects,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported.

Castro has been excellent as a superutility guy for the Twins this year. He has a .743 OPS while playing six different positions, and even pitching a little bit. The Cubs could use him at third base to get a struggling Matt Shaw off his feet. He can also play in the outfield or sub in at second or shortstop.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Twins got two pitching prospects in return. “Cubs sending Double-A pitchers Ryan Gallagher and Sam Armstrong back to Minnesota in the deal for Castro.” Gallagher was ranked eighth in Chicago's system, and Armstrong was not ranked in the top 30 by MLB.com.

This continued a day full of trades for the Twins. It started by sending off Jhoan Duran on Wednesday and continued by trading Carlos Correa, Harrison Bader, Griffin Jax, and more on Thursday. As new ownership is rumored to be coming in soon, the Twins are a blank slate moving forward.

The Cubs did not add to their starting rotation at the MLB trade deadline, which was their biggest need coming into the day. But they did improve their infield depth by adding Castro, who is a free agent at the end of the year. Adding another free agent when Tucker is still unsigned points to this being the year in Chicago. Did they do enough to win the World Series and contend in the National League?