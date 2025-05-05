The Minnesota Twins could be getting a much-needed boost Tuesday night as they open a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. According to multiple reports, infielders Royce Lewis and Willi Castro are expected to be activated from the injured list, potentially rejoining the lineup for the series opener.

Minnesota enters the week having won eight of its last 13 games, inching back within five games of .500. Adding Lewis and Castro could provide a spark for a lineup that has lacked power and consistency.

“Hopefully getting some players back this week will be a huge lift for us,” said Twins president Derek Falvey on Saturday. “We could really benefit from having a few guys that have had real impact here at the big-league level coming back to this team.”

Lewis has not appeared in a game for the Twins this season after suffering a hamstring strain during spring training. He recently completed a six-game rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, where he slashed just .174/.167/.217 but logged nine innings at third base in his most recent game on Sunday.

Though the club initially hoped to have him play back-to-back games in the field, inclement weather on Saturday prevented that plan from unfolding. Regardless, Lewis appears ready for his long-awaited return. The former No. 1 overall pick has become known for making an instant impact—homering in three separate returns from the injured list over the last two seasons.

Castro, meanwhile, hasn’t played since April 16 due to an oblique strain. Unlike Lewis, he has not gone on a rehab assignment, making it likely he returns cold after a nearly three-week layoff. Prior to the injury, the 2024 All-Star was hitting .227 with one home run and six doubles in 18 games.

Minnesota is hopeful the duo can jumpstart an offense that ranks near the bottom of the American League in home runs. Lewis slugged 16 homers in just 82 games last season and could immediately slot into the middle of the order.

How the Twins structure the lineup with Lewis and Castro back will be something to watch. Lewis is expected to handle third base, but could also get at-bats at designated hitter. Castro offers versatility across the infield and outfield, having played primarily second base before his injury.

The potential returns could impact playing time for other utility players like Edouard Julien and Mickey Gasper, both of whom have minor league options. Top prospect Brooks Lee may also see his role shift with Lewis back at third.

Minnesota has a day off Monday before Pablo López takes the mound Tuesday against former Twins prospect Cade Povich. The matchup kicks off a critical stretch as the Twins look to climb back into contention in the AL Central.

“It’s been a grind early on,” Falvey said. “But getting Royce and Willi back—that could really change things for us.”