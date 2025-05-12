The Minnesota Twins have won eight straight games and are one of the hottest teams in baseball. But they are in the American League Central, which has three other teams vying for a playoff spot. It is going to be a tough hill to climb for Minnesota, which started the year 7-15. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that, come the MLB trade deadline, the Twins could deal Byron Buxton, who has multiple years of team control.

“They could dangle Byron Buxton, their dynamic and oft-injured center fielder, into the trade conversations,” Olney reported. Buxton is healthy and playing well, and he's under contract for the next three seasons at $15.1 million per year.”

The Twins were in rough shape before their recent hot streak. But even with the Tigers holding the best record in the American League, they have entered the AL Central conversation with three weeks to go in May. An ownership change is looming over the Twins' organization, which could change their calculus at the trade deadline.

The Twins need to get their house in order before selling the team, which could happen soon. Anyone looking at the investment from a baseball aspect would say that the team is full of guys who get hurt. And paying Buxton $45 million through 2028 when he has played 103+ games once is a bad asset for your new business to have.

The Twins do have pieces they can build around, including a few solid starting pitchers, an elite closer, and a marketable star in Carlos Correa. Royce Lewis has injury issues, too, but he is still in arbitration years. That is different than Buxton's big-money contract.

A team could trade for Buxton if it believes his injury concerns are behind him. If the Twins are willing to part with him, the Phillies and Mets would both be great fits.