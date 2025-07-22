The Major League Baseball trade deadline is fast approaching on July 31. One of many teams looking to sell some players is the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are open to offers on a number of players, per the New York Post.

“As of today (Tuesday), the Twins are now seriously listening on their rental players, including Coulombe, Bader and Castro. While they will listen on All-Star starter Joe Ryan and star closer Jhoan Duran they’d have to be blown away, especially for Ryan,” Jon Heyman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The three players most likely to be traded in that group are outfielders Willi Castro and Harrison Bader, as well as left-handed hurler Danny Coulombe. Coulombe works in relief and holds two saves on the season.

Castro is hitting .258 this season, with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Bader meanwhile is hitting at a .249 batting average, with 12 homers this year.

The Twins are currently in fourth in the American League Central. Minnesota is 48-52 with just five wins in their last 10 contests.

Twins struggling to tread water this season

There were some big hopes for the Twins before the 2025 campaign. Minnesota had brought in players like Bader, who played last year for the New York Mets. There were a number of other additions to the Minnesota club, and the team had their eyes on the postseason.

It just hasn't worked out well for the team up to this point. Minnesota is just 20th in Major League Baseball this season in runs scored, per league stats. The Twins have posted just 421 runs.

Despite their record, Minnesota is still within striking distance of a playoff spot in the American League.

“The next couple weeks of baseball might change the course of the season in one direction or another,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, per The Athletic. “So be it. That’s the reality of it. That’s what we have to own. We have to do our part to keep our group playing well and together and not worry about it in a negative sense. Think about it in a positive light and try to go in the direction that we want to go.”

The Twins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.