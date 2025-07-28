Former New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and he issued a joyous message just one day after joining immortality.

“Woke up in the Hall of Fame!!!,”Sabathia tweeted. “Still doesn’t feel real.”

Across 19 seasons, the former Cy Young winner compiled 251 victories and 3,093 strikeouts. According to MLB.com, he’s one of only 15 pitchers in baseball history to record at least 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts, and only the third left-hander to accomplish the feat, along with Hall of Famers Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson.

Sabathia’s speech touched on a number of points, and the Vallejo native was sure to thank his mother for introducing him to the sport.

“My mom loved the game, too,’’ Sabathia said. “She’d put the catching gear on and catch me in the backyard. My mom is the reason I’m a baseball fan. And fans turn into players who sometimes turn into Hall of Famers.”

While Sabathia spent the first few seasons of his career with the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, he spent the final 11 years on the mound with the Yankees. In addition to helping the team win the 2009 World Series, Sabathia was a key part of numerous Postseason runs.

Current Yankees captain Aaron Judge recently praised the six-time All-Star’s 2019 October performance. Sabathia pitched out of the bullpen in the Postseason until his shoulder gave out, and was forced to leave Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros with a subluxation of his left shoulder.

“Watching him go out there hurt and then basically throw until his arm came off, you can’t help but be motivated by that,’’ Judge told the New York Post.

“That last run was a great example,’’ Judge said. “He threw literally until he couldn’t throw anymore. I’ll never forget that. We didn’t finish it that year, but he knew if we were gonna get there, it was gonna take all of your body and soul.”

Sabathia enjoyed his day in the sun, and it is clear he has earned the right to relish every moment of his achievement.