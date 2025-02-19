CC Sabathia will be inducted into the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame and he will go in as a member of the New York Yankees. The legendary left-hander spent 11 seasons in the Bronx and explained on Tuesday why he decided to be inducted as a Yankee.

Via Sportscenter:

“Just for me, it was the place that I played the longest, you know being a part of that family is very special,” Sabathia said. “I found a home in the Bronx and I'm still living there so for me, it's going to be special for me to go into the Hall with that hat on.”

Sabathia joined the Yankees in the 2008 offseason, signing a $161 million deal across seven years, the largest contract ever given to a pitcher at the time. He definitely lived up to expectations, leading the Majors in wins in 2009 and 2010, and also helped New York win the World Series in '09 — the last time they actually lifted the Fall Classic trophy.

When the news was announced that he was heading into the HOF, Sabathia had a wholesome reaction on social media:

“From now on it’s Hall of Famer Carsten Charles Sabathia,” the World Series champion and American League Cy Young winner posted on X following MLB's announcement. “Dream come true!!! Feeling so blessed… Congrats to Ichiro {Suzuki} and Billy {Wagner}!! So well deserved and honored to enter this fraternity with you. Legends of the game immortalized. HOF.”

Sabathia compiled a 3.81 ERA during his time with the Yankees and as he said, truly found himself a home in the Bronx. The induction ceremony will take place on July 27 in the iconic Cooperstown. Sabathia is joined by Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki and flamethrower reliever Billy Wagner.

CC is a proud member of the Yankees and he'll forever be remembered for his contributions to the ball club.