The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles split the first two games of their first series matchup of 2025. Each team is dealing their their own struggles this year; injuries for the Yankees and a concerning start for the Orioles. In Wednesday's finale, though, tempers flared between them. Aaron Boone and Brandon Hyde reeled their teams back after the benches cleared in the fourth inning.

Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad took off to steal second base against Carlos Carrasco. The throw from New York catcher Austin Wells sailed too high, and Pablo Reyes needed to leave his feet to make the catch. Reyes accidentally landed on Kjerstad, who didn't take kindly to the collision. As they got into one another's face, each team's benches cleared, according to Athletic Yankees writer Chris Kirschner.

Umpires and managers were able to break things up, but the scuffle saw the majority of each team congregate around second base. The American League East rivals treat every game against the other very seriously, and Wednesday was no exception. However, the teams are at different ends of the spectrum at this point in the season.

The Orioles have dealt with slow starts from nearly their entire roster. New York's batters jumped all over Kyle Gibson in his return from injury, adding to their pitching problems. They are one of the most disappointing teams in the league despite boasting one of its most talented rosters.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are enjoying a great start to 2025. Even though he is coming off a 2024 World Series loss, Aaron Judge is leading one of the league's best offenses. New York is taking full advantage of torpedo bats and once again are epitomizing the “Bronx Bombers” moniker.

Regardless of record, the Orioles and Yankees will compete with one another to prove their superiority over a divisional foe. In games that carry so much importance for each team, heated moments are nothing new.

Thankfully, things didn't escalate any further than a crowd on the field. However, fans in Baltimore got to see tempers flare between two competitive squads.