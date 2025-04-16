Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias faced a lot of pressure this offseason. His team had just completed a 101-win season, and fans hoped that he could keep the team together. After losing Corbin Burnes in free agency and an injury bug crushing the rotation, Elias offered reassurance to the Orioles faithful.

The Orioles have gotten off to a rough start this season, sitting in last place in the AL East. Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, and Kyle Bradish are all waiting to return to the rotation. According to ESPN, Elias told reporters that the team's approach won't change moving forward.

“I certainly haven't seen any signs of panic, and we're continuing to retain the same approach on a night-to-night basis. I try not to get too high when things are going great, and try not to get down when we're losing,” Elias told reporters. “That's how you have to approach baseball.”

The Orioles (6-10) are dealing with inconsistency both on the mound and in the batter's box. 2024 AL MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson is off to a slow start as he recovers from an intercostal strain. Top prospect Jackson Holliday has also struggled to hit, sitting with a batting average of .213.

Despite a rough start, there are some bright spots on the roster. All-Star Adley Rutschman has hit the ground running, and new addition Tyler O'Neil has settled in well. However, the Orioles have their eyes set on lofty goals.

As the Orioles continue to navigate through a tough start, Elias said that the team is reaching deep into their depth early on in the year.

“I feel like we've already tapped into, basically, the depth,” Elias said. “To say that on April 15 was not the plan. Obviously, we knew Bradish was going to be out. But to have Grayson and Eflin on the shelf simultaneously this quickly into the season, at no point were we forecasting that, or expecting that. And that's just the truth.”

The Orioles, when healthy, have the talent to compete with any team in the league. They just hope that the injury bug doesn't hang around the clubhouse all season.