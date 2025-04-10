Arguably the biggest storyline of the young 2025 MLB season has been the use of torpedo bats, which were first implemented by the New York Yankees but have since become a sensation around the league. The bats, which redistribute the weight to be heavier where the ball makes contact, allowed the Yankees to get off to a blistering start to the 2025 season, although the team has since cooled off a bit, currently sitting at 7-5.

One proponent of the torpedo bats is Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who recently stopped by MLB Network's “MLB Central” to relay his thoughts on the controversial new toy.

“I think it gives you a mental edge, you know what I mean?” said Chisholm, per MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter. “When you're a kid and you go up to the plate with a bigger barrel, you think you have a bigger barrel, a big bat, and you just start swinging it and you're like, ‘Oh, I can hit everything with this bat.' That's just the mental of it.”

The bats certainly caused quite a stir when they were first introduced to open this season, as they allowed the Yankees to get off to a hot start to the season, including dropping 20 runs on the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the MLB has since made it clear that there was no violation of the rules in using the bats, which has prompted teams around the league to put in orders for them as the season continues.

How much of the torpedo bats' success truly is mental, as Chisholm noted, or how much is due to the physical redistribution of the weight is up for debate. However, there's no denying the impact the Yankees have made on the sport by introducing them this year.

The Yankees will next take the field on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.