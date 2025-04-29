The New York Yankees are at Camden Yards for a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. After losing Game 1, they needed a great Tuesday performance to get back into the series. The Orioles put Kyle Gibson on the hill for the first time this year after a late free-agency signing. Aaron Judge and the Yankees proceeded to hit four homers in the first inning, including three in a row to start.

The Yankees hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to start the night in Baltimore against the Orioles! Trent Grisham

Aaron Judge

Ben Rice

Trent Grisham, Judge, and Ben Rice started the game with three homers on five pitches off of Gibson. Grisham launched the second pitch of the game onto Eutaw Street for his eighth homer of the season. After a disappointing first year in The Bronx, Grisham has been one of their best hitters this year. He tied Judge for the team lead in homers for just a moment.

Judge followed Grisham into the right-field seats with the next pitch for his eighth homer of the season. Ben Rice, who is also off to an amazing start to the year, took the fifth pitch of the game into the same place. This is the second time the Yanks have started a game with three straight homers this season. Paul Goldschmidt made an out after Rice's bomb, which stopped the momentum briefly.

Cody Bellinger took Gibson deep

Cody Bellinger took Gibson deep from the fifth spot in the lineup, which is lower than he has been hitting recently. His struggles have been a concern for the Yankees so far, so maybe a new spot helps him out. Jazz Chisholm Jr hit a triple but left the game holding his side, and Oswald Peraza pinch-ran for him. Anthony Volpe knocked him in, scoring the fifth and final run of the inning.

The Yankees have Carlos Rodon on the hill on Tuesday night, coming off his two best starts of the season. He shut out the Rays in six innings and shut out the Guardians in seven in his two most recent outings. He has quite the cushion in this start.