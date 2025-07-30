The Cleveland Guardians are running out of time. They have just 24 hours to decide if they want to become sellers and deal off a few of their players. Outfielder Steven Kwan has seen his name surface among trade rumors for the last few weeks. With the deadline looming, the stove is getting hotter.

According to Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been interested. Now, the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds show interest as well, as well as others. Kwan is one of the top hitting outfielders in the league and would immediately provide a spark to any lineup he gets added to.

The Padres adding Kwan makes a ton of sense. The team has needed a left-fielder all season, and putting his contact alongside Luis Arraez and Manny Machado would give SD one of the top contact-hitting lineups in the league.

The Reds being involved for Kwan is interesting. This is a team that is contending for a Wild Card spot this season, and they could use the added help offensively. The Reds have dealt with injuries this season, but are only three games back of the Padres. SD and Cincinnati could be in a bidding war for Kwan, while competing for the final postseason spot in a few months.

The Dodgers are the team that has the most interest in Kwan, according to Heyman. The Dodgers have two very good outfielders in Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages. As of now, Michael Conforto is getting a majority of the reps in left field. Kwan would be a big upgrade for the Dodgers as they aim to win back-to-back titles. LA has a four-game lead over the Padres for first in the NL West.

The Guardians are 53-54 on the season and 3.5 games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League.