As rumors surround the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline, the latest idea from ESPN theorizes an interesting trade to say the least when it comes to Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan. While the Dodgers look into who's a fit with the trade deadline incoming, Kwan could be the piece that catapults the team as a stronger favorite in the MLB.

David Schoenfield of ESPN would come up with the trade idea, saying that the expectation is that Los Angeles will be somwhat active before the deadline and while it could be a pitcher, he believes an outfielder and leadoff hitter could be in effect. The question remains if Cleveland would want to trade Kwan, as Schoenfield writes about, as the 27-year-old is hitting a .285 batting average to go along with six home runs and 33 RBIs.

“Would Cleveland trade Kwan? Jeff and Kiley McDaniel ranked him No. 2 on ESPN's updated list of the top 50 trade candidates, although they admittedly gave just a 20% chance that he would be traded,” Schoenfield wrote. “He's under team control through 2027 and is making $4.1 million this season, with a big raise due next year.”

“The Guardians also need power and the Dodgers could offer a nice package of prospects, maybe starting with catcher Dalton Rushing or a potential power-hitting outfielder such as Zyhir Hope or Eduardo Quintero,” Schoenfield continued. “Top prospect Josue De Paula is probably off limits.”

The reasons for the Dodgers potentially going after Steven Kwan

Though the Dodgers could move pitcher Dustin May at the trade deadline, the idea of acquiring Kwan comes from a few reasons that Schoenfield states. He would bring up the production of Michael Conforto and how, so far, it “hasn't worked out” due to the hitting numbers and how he is “not a good left fielder.”

“The reasoning here: Michael Conforto just hasn't worked out,” Schoenfield wrote. “The Dodgers have given him 300 plate appearances, and he's hitting under .200, plus he's not a good left fielder. They could also use a leadoff hitter.”

“They just moved Mookie Betts there in front of Shohei Ohtani, looking to get Betts going, but Betts just hasn't been an offensive force in 2025 and shouldn't be hitting at the top of a lineup right now,” Schoenfield continued. “Kwan would fix both issues and give them a nice OBP guy in front of Ohtani while providing a major defensive upgrade.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is currently 60-43, which puts them in first place in the NL West as the team starts a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. It remains to be seen what activity the Dodgers make before the trade deadline on the evening of July 31.